Black Friday now frozen Friday, no travel advised

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office this morning issued a no travel advisory due to ice-covered roads causing numerous crashes.

This travel advisory coincides with advice from the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s No Travel Advisories on Interstate 90.

Several semi-trucks have crashed or tipped over. There are several near misses as cars and semis try to avoid these accidents endangering others and law officers.

Before venturing out, check road conditions by calling 5-1-1 or clicking onto safetravelusa.com/sd. If you haven’t done it yet, download the KOTA TV or KEVN weather app to stay informed on the weekend storm.

A blizzard warning is in effect for the region, except the Black Hills and southeast Montana, where winter storm warnings are in effect.

According to station meteorologists, a major blizzard will begin late Friday night and continue Saturday. Heavy snow of at least 6 inches, with locally 24 inches" in the hills, coupled with winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour with gusts to 65 miles per hour will cause travel to become impossible Saturday.

