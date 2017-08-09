Bison and biker myth is busted

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s an old wives tale that bikers are more likely to get attacked by bison.

The bull bison makes a low bellowing noise which they say sounds like a motorcycle engine.

They make this sound to show their dominance within the herd, meaning they are prepared to attack.

You can hear their bellow more during mating season which can begin as early as the Fourth of July and go until the first week of August.

State park officials believe this claim is a myth.

Custer State Park Interpretive Programs director Lydia Austin says “there’s an old wives tale here that the sound of the motorcycles when they have the deep pipes represented what a bull bison would do and the cows would like it so they would chase the Harley’s out, but upon research, we haven’t seen much of that and it just doesn’t seem to be true.

And the bison herd manager at the state park agrees with Austin.

“I hadn’t heard it. It’s kind of a new one to me, that the sound of the bikes and the pitch may resemble a bull’s roar. I had not heard that one myself. Personally my experience, I kind of believe it’s a myth,” states Chad Kremer.

State park officials want people to enjoy the bison but make sure and keep your distance.

These are wild animals and they may hurt you if you invade their space.

A good rule of thumb is to stay 50 to 100 yards back from these animals.