Advertisement

Bison and biker myth is busted

Bikers are more likely to get attacked by bison, right?
(KOTA)
By Brent Wise
Published: Aug. 9, 2017 at 5:46 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s an old wives tale that bikers are more likely to get attacked by bison.

The bull bison makes a low bellowing noise which they say sounds like a motorcycle engine.

They make this sound to show their dominance within the herd, meaning they are prepared to attack.

You can hear their bellow more during mating season which can begin as early as the Fourth of July and go until the first week of August.

State park officials believe this claim is a myth.

Custer State Park Interpretive Programs director Lydia Austin says “there’s an old wives tale here that the sound of the motorcycles when they have the deep pipes represented what a bull bison would do and the cows would like it so they would chase the Harley’s out, but upon research, we haven’t seen much of that and it just doesn’t seem to be true.

And the bison herd manager at the state park agrees with Austin.

“I hadn’t heard it. It’s kind of a new one to me, that the sound of the bikes and the pitch may resemble a bull’s roar. I had not heard that one myself. Personally my experience, I kind of believe it’s a myth,” states Chad Kremer.

State park officials want people to enjoy the bison but make sure and keep your distance.

These are wild animals and they may hurt you if you invade their space.

A good rule of thumb is to stay 50 to 100 yards back from these animals.

Latest News

News

South Dakota avoids mass COVID-19 testing to avoid delays

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota will adhere to recommendations that only people with COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to the coronavirus be tested because an increase in testing nationwide is delaying test results, state health officials said Thursday.

News

Vanderhall

Updated: 9 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Sturgis Rally

Three wheel rides catching the eyes of those at the rally

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Trikes drawing attention at the rally

Sturgis Rally

Misdemeanor drug arrests up at Rally

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
"Overall, a good Rally," according to law enforcement.

Sturgis Rally

Mask use minimal at the Rally

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Few wearing masks at Rally.

Latest News

News

Spearfish’s Northern Hills Cinema closes in September

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The Northern Hills cinema will close its doors on September 6th.

Local

Fire breaks out near downtown Rapid City

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Fire breaks out at a furniture business.

Education

Parents are moving their kids to Oglala Lakota School District

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The back to school debate is taking place in school board meetings and individual homes across the country. But in South Dakota, one group wants to make sure indigenous students know all their options before making a decision.

News

Police investigate homicide on E. Denver Street

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Police are investigating an unattended death as a homicide after receiving the autopsy results.

News

Woman charged by bison in Custer State Park Wednesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
An adult bison charged a motorcycle passenger after approaching a calf Wednesday.

News

Indigenous students have online schooling options

Updated: 20 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.