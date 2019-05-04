Birch sets a new standard for dining in Sheridan, Wyoming

Birch restaurant in Sheridan, Wyoming has only been open a year and already Chef Travis Sorenson is wowing customers with beautiful plates of food.

Travis received his culinary training in the San Francisco Bay area, home to some of the word's most famous restaurants. After a series of circumstances, Travis and his wife, Heather moved to Sheridan, Wyoming and are living their dream of owning a restaurant.

While Travis is in charge of what comes out of the kitchen, Heather is front of house manager. She also created some amazing cocktails that, like Chef Travis' food, are layered with deliciously unique flavors.

Birch is open for lunch and dinner, Tuesday through Saturday, with only dinner service on Saturdays.

Birch is located at 342 Whitney Lane in Sheridan.