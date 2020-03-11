Bills address missing, murdered Indigenous people in Wyoming

Information on missing or murdered indigenous people in Wyoming could improve under legislation that would better manage missing persons reports and potentially coordinate work between multiple jurisdictions.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Monday that law enforcement agencies will be required to report missing persons and include their biographical information under a bill signed by Gov. Mark Gordon on Monday. The state will then compile an annual report on the number of missing people in Wyoming.

Another bill that would coordinate reporting and investigative efforts between jurisdictions operating in and around tribal land is scheduled to be signed Tuesday.

Both proposals have received support from tribal leaders.