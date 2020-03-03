Bill to clearly define dyslexia passes State Senate

A South Dakota House Bill that solidifies the definition of dyslexia for purposes of special education and other similar services passed the State Senate.

House Bill 1175 will now be passed to Governor Kristi Noem.

The bill specifically outlines dyslexia as a learning disability that quote "is characterized by difficulties with accurate or fluent word recognition and by poor spelling and decoding abilities" unquote.

Legislation like this was first introduced in 2016 and 2017 by a family, who used to live in Rapid City, who's son, Avery, is dyslexic and his parents wanted more support for their son.

A local dyslexia specialist describes the bill as a good starting block for teachers and schools across the state.

"Dyslexia is becoming clear to the science world," said Karin Merkle, a certified teacher and dyslexia specialist. "It's still remained a little bit foggy in the schools and a lot of teachers wonder, you know, 'Can I use that word?' 'Does it exist?' "Am I allowed to go to workshops about it?' And so, this definition starts with 'dyslexia is' and it makes is concrete for schools and teachers."

The Senate passed the bill 34-1 and will go before the Governor in the future.