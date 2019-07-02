Bikers shed leather, show some skin for charity calendar

They may look tough, burly and mean, but some bikers in North Dakota are shedding that image for charity.

The bikers are dropping their gruff exteriors for a tongue-in-cheek pin-up calendar and some of the pictures, well, you have to see them to believe them.

"It started off as a joke or as a challenge to see if I could even get anyone to do it,” said Beth Nielson, the calendar creator. “But I have always kind of wanted to do some kind of spoof calendar."

What started off as a joke became a way to give back to the community.

Nielson, along with six biker clubs, created a calendar that showed a more vulnerable side to the bikers.

And the calendar itself?

"Funny, funny, that's just funny," said Mark Meier, owner of Heaven’s Helper’s Soup Kitchen.

In the calendar, the bikers expose it all. Also, 100 percent of the proceeds goes directly to the soup kitchen.

“They get so misjudged a lot of the times because like every other group in the world, there is a bad apple in every bunch,” Nielson said. “And unfortunately, that bad apple tends to stick out and these guys just wanted to put a group together just to show that they do support the community and they want the community to see how important they feel places like Heaven’s Helpers are.”

And that's why bikers like Brett Behm did not hesitate at the opportunity.

"We are not gangs,” said Behm. “That's the biggest thing is that we are not gangs. We are just a group of guys that like to get together and have fun and support the community."

However, Behm does admit it was a little hard getting into character.

"I was nervous a little when I started,” he said. “The wife and Beth both went and kind of coaxed me into a few poses and stuff."

Nielson agreed.

“They all had a blast, though,” she said. “I mean if you look at all of them, there is no one there that did not want to be doing it. Once they got into it and realized what I was after, they were 110 percent, and the pictures are proof of it.”

The project also allowed for all the biker clubs to come together, which doesn’t happen very often.

So next time you see a biker, don't judge a book by its cover.

"If you get to know us, we are big huge teddy bears," Behm said.

Nielson says she's already had to order a new batch of calendars after just one week.

If you want one, you can support here.

