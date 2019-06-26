Bikers might be a little early for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The City of Sturgis stands firm – the 80th motorcycle rally will be Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

In a release Wednesday, the city put to rest the confusion over the official start date for the rally; all rallies for that matter.

Sturgis in 2016 standardized the rally start dates. At that time, the city determined that all future Sturgis rallies would begin on the first Friday of August and would run for 10 days. The key words are “first Friday of August.”

Many venues and tour companies publicized the 80th rally as starting July 31. This assumption comes from the fact that the rally traditionally started the first full week of Aug; and with the addition of the Friday before being added as an official rally day, it seemed to make sense that July 31, 2020 would be the start.

What many people forgot about was the first official day has to be in August. Next year is the first time since 2016 that the Friday before the first full week of August is in the same month.

The first Friday rule was instituted to keep the rally from creeping too far into the main tourism season. According to Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie, before the change, people in the tourism industry voiced concern about the rally starting in July, during the prime family tourism season.

We will update this story later Wednesday with reaction from area venues that are affected by the confusion over start dates. There are people who already reserved rooms and campsites for the 80th rally.

