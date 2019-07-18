Bikers, hikers gearing up for new trail addition

For many years, hikers and bikers have been able to enjoy the Tinton Trail outside of Spearfish in the Black Hills, and now it's here to stay.

Biker riders from across the country gear up to explore the new Tinton Trail addition in Spearfish.

"Besides the locals, it's a draw from nationwide. We have riders here today from Colorado joining us and throughout the summer they come from the surrounding states, and as far as New York and California to ride this trail. It's pretty amazing what a trail will do for a community," said Ridge Riders President Perry Jewett.

The U.S. Forest Service recently added the Tinton Trail to its official trail system. Community volunteers have been developing and maintaining the trail for the last 19 years. Last year, the Ridge Riders of the Black Hills proposed the 46-mile long trail be made official and worked with The Forest Service to ensure the trail met the system requirements.

"I think one of the roadblocks initially is just really prioritizing our time, energy and effort to complete the work and then really being able to design a trail system that is sustainable over time," said Black Hills National Forest District Ranger Steve Kozel.

The new system includes the main Tinton Trail stem and loop, a branch trail connecting to the Crow Peak trail, and a short loop leading to a scenic view. Signs and trail markers will be added along with brochures to help the public navigate the trail.

Jewett says he hopes that this trail that took years to build will be enjoyed for generations to come outside of Spearfish.