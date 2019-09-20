Biker races from cops, crashes on I-90

After crashing his motorcycle while running from police, the biker was caught as he tried to get back on the bike and take off again. (photo courtesy Rapid City Police Department)
Posted:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - Despite police calling off the pursuit, a motorcyclist crashes in Rapid City Thursday night.

Police arrested 20-year-old Andrew Weishaar of Rapid City, charging him with aggravated eluding, reckless driving and several other traffic offenses.

The incident began around 7:20 p.m. when police spotted a motorcycle on Mall Drive going 72 mph in a 40 mph zone. The biker ignored the traffic stop, pulling onto Haines Avenue.

Police terminated the chase when they approached a congested construction area near Disk Drive. A short while later, the biker crashed at I-90’s exit 57.

Witnesses told police that they saw the biker run a red light in the construction zone, weave in and out of traffic as he got onto the interstate; and then crash into a street sign at exit 57.

Weishaar was treated for crash injuries and then booked into Pennington County Jail.

 