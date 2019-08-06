Biker killed on North Rochford Road south of Lead

The Sturgis Rally reported its first fatality with a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon on the Old Rochford Road, about 12 miles south of Lead.

The 29-year-old motorcycle rider reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and slid into a ditch. He died at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released.

Last year at this time there were two rally deaths.

There was also a three-motorcycle crash with serious injuries Monday afternoon on Highway 79, nine miles north of Sturgis.

Two motorcycle riders tried to pass a third bike but collided with it when that bike turned left in front of them. Two riders sustained serious non-life threatening injuries while the third rider had minor injuries. Passengers on two of the bikes also had minor injuries.

