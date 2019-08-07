Biker Belles bike show brings together women, wheels and rhinestones

"It's not a women's ride, it's celebrating women's riding, so that's why we've got all these wonderful men here in support, and we wanted a place where the gals would feel comfortable," said Diva Amy Skaling, Biker Belles ambassador.

Covered with crystals, Diva Amy Skaling shows off the custom design of her motorcycle.

The Biker Belles formed 11 years ago by South Dakotans to celebrate women riders and support local charities.

"I definitely didn't realize how big this event was and how many women were interested in motorcycling and it's nice to see women getting into that part of the rally," said Brianna Weber, assistant event coordinator of Biker Belles.

The Biker Belles ambassador advises new riders to go at their own pace and take a motorcycle safety course.

"Figure out your comfort zone, figure out if you like being on the back of your man or woman, go there, don't try to make yourself do something just to impress your friends, if being on the back isn't your deal, then take the course and get time in the saddle, said Diva Amy Skaling.

Riding from the Lodge at Deadwood to Sturgis Buffalo Chip, all the bikes on display are ridden by women.

"Just seeing the women come together and support each other, share their stories and where they were since last year, and I don't ride but it's interesting to see what other riders and non-riders come out for, said Brianna Weber.

Biker Belles supports charities, such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame, Strider, and Helping with Horsepower