Bike paths closed off due to high water levels

Rapid City and the Bureau of Reclamation is releasing more water from Pactola Reservoir.

The flow is increasing from 95 cubic feet per second to 120 C-F-S. They are also reducing the the flow from Deerfield Reservoir slightly. Pactola directly feeds Rapid Creek and the extra water is causing some problems down stream.

Earlier today, Rapid City officials closed two sections of the bike path because of high water levels. Parks department staff placed barricades under the bridge crossings at Canyon Lake Road and Mount Rushmore Road. City officials advise the public to not use these areas of the bike path until further notice and to never bike, walk or run through flooded waters of any depth.