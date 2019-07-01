Big Fireworks - A Great Way to Celebrate Our Nation's Independence

We are halfway through the year and a big popping sign of that is the presence of fireworks!

Our nation is celebrating the anniversary of its Independence on July 4th, with the expected bang, but you don't have to wait until Thursday to lighten up your week--fireworks are allowed through Sunday in approved areas.

Big Fireworks located off the Interstate-90 has everything from fire crackers to the big-shooting artillery shells.

The owner of Big Fireworks, Tom Skoog says during this time of year he's the most popular guy in town and the displays are a great way to remember why the holiday is so important.

"It's a great way to celebrate the country, celebrate freedom, show respect to the flag and to our soldiers and so it means a lot to us that way I guess. But, it's also it's fun...I'm a pyromaniac, I'm not afraid to deny that," says Skoog.

Should you want to brighten up your get together's this week... Skoog adds that there are ways to save on fireworks.

