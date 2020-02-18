Bernie Sanders’ campaign to request recount of Iowa caucuses

Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign plans to ask for a partial recount of the Iowa caucus results after the state Democratic Party releases the results of its recanvass.

Sanders campaign senior adviser Jeff Weaver told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the campaign has had a representative in contact with the Iowa Democratic Party throughout the recanvass process.

He says, “Based on what we understand to be the results, we intend to ask for a recount.”

The campaign expects that the already slim margin separating Sanders from Pete Buttigieg for the lead in Iowa will remain small enough that a recount would make a difference in the outcome.

