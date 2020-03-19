Belle Fourche School District will provide free meals for children

The Belle Fourche School District has been approved to serve free breakfast and lunch sack meals to all children from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the week.

An exception to the times that Belle Fourche School District will be serving sack meals will be on March 23, breakfast and lunch sack meals will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Belle Fourche Middle School.

Children include anyone ages 0 to 18 and the free sack meals will be available at the Belle Fourche Middle School lunchroom.

On Friday, March 20 and March 27, each child will receive three breakfast and three lunch sack meals to provide for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.