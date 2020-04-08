Belle Fourche High School principal has some fun with the daily annoucements

When South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced school closures administrators and staff looked into ways to use technology to stay in touch with students

Belle Fourche High School has begun doing their school announcements on Facebook with a fun and unique twist every day. the school's principal, Mathew Raba credits one of his teachers Mrs. Baveer, or Buzz as she is know.

During these times to be able to something to help brighten the day of the community

"It does seem like social media is the way to connect with people now and seems to be the desired way. A lot of parents are joining in and it has been a lot of fun," Says, Mathew Raba

Raba also thanked the parents of the students for being so supportive and understanding during these times as they move to online learning