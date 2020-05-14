Belle Fourche Beacon help publishing local paper for Sturgis

The editor and publisher for Belle Fourche Beacon, Doug Cole, is running a sample issue of Meade County Herald in Sturgis. Cole says this is partially because some people in Meade County have reached out to him and asked him to write some stories about the upcoming elections. But most importantly, Cole says it's also because he believes in local newspapers and telling stories for the community, which is why he has been publishing Belle Fourche Beacon weekly. Having worked for newspaper at a young age, Cole has a special feeling for the printed copies of newspaper.

"I've got a lady, a 94-year-old lady in Sturgis called me, and thanking me for doing the Meade County Herald because she so missed having a paper because at her age she's not on computers.... and does not have a local source for local Sturgis Meade County news."

Cole says, he's helping to bring the newspaper to Sturgis but he will not be the one running it in the future, because he firmly believes a local newspaper should be managed by the local residents in the area and he doesn't live in Sturgis.