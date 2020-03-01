Beds are being made for kids in need

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization but with a chapter in Rapid City, aims to help kids sleep in their own bed.

Katie Bates is the Chapter President.

"I think it's really important for every kid to have their own space and their own bed to sleep in at night," said Bates.

Bates wanted to get involved in the community and ensuring children have a bed to lay down is an initiative she wanted to take.

According to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, roughly two to three percent of American children are without beds.

To tackle those numbers, Bates and a group of volunteers built beds Sunday afternoon.

"So today is build day number one, we hope to build at least 10 to 20 bunks today and once that happens we can open up our webpage so people can start to apply for these beds," said Bates.

The beds will come with a mattress, pillows, and linens all delivered to a family's door. Volunteers will install it as well so a family does not have to lift a finger.

"If you were a kid who didn't have a bed to sleep in and your parents maybe couldn't afford that for you at this time, how much that would mean to you if somebody walked into your house and delivered a bed with a cute sheet set and a warm blanket for you to sleep in at night. I think that would make a big impact in your life," said Bates.

To apply for a bed click here.

