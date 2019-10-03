Bed, Bath and Beyond closing more stores

Bed Bath & Beyond will close more stores than originally planned.

The troubled retailer said this week that it will close another 20 stores, in addition to the 40 announced in April. (Source: WCVB, Bed Bath & Beyond, CNN)

All 60 stores will be shuttered by the end of the year.

Even with the closures, Bed Bath & Beyond will still have roughly 1,000 stores in the United States, as well as hundreds of World Market, Cost Plus, Buy Buy Baby and Harmon locations.

The company’s stock has plummeted, and same-store sales have fallen two years in a row.

Over the past five years, the stock has lost 85% of its value.

