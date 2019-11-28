Beating the holiday blues

The holiday season is normally a joyous time for most people, but for others, it can be a huge trigger for depression.

You may not be able to make it home for the holidays or you might be in a rough financial situation.

Did you know around 14% of Americans experience the “winter blues?” From Thanksgiving all the way to New Years, there are plenty of challenging demands from parties to family obligations.

If you’re dealing with the holiday blues, make sure to limit your time on social media. Seeing posts about the “perfect” life, surrounded by friends and family, can make anyone feel like they’re not enough.

“Instead of spending that time scrolling social media, maybe go out and get in the community. There are so many different events during the holidays that to get outside of oneself in dealing with depression and go be involved with others. Maybe it's volunteerism, maybe it's just getting out of the house, but to get outside of one's own head and get involved with other people is one of the best ways to deal with depression,” said Rapid City Counseling Inc. Owner Stacy Keyser.

It’s also good self-care to get up in the morning, get dressed, exercise, and eat right. All those things can help minimize depression symptoms.

Reaching out to a friend or family member you trust can also help you get out of your own head and see things clearer. If you want to schedule an appointment with a professional, you can call Rapid City Counseling Inc. at (605) 299-9100.