Bear Country opens for the season

Bear Country USA is officially open for the season on Saturday. Bear Country USA says they usually open a week earlier but they want to make sure they are prepared for what CDC guidelines suggest to safely open.

Visitors will be using the drive-through path to enjoy the park while they keep social distancing. Visitors will not need to leave their cars, as the staff members will approach the cars to collect admissions individually, and they are all wearing protective gear.

Even though it's just a phase one opening, the animals are definitely there for the visitors. The cute bear cubs and wolf cubs are also ready for pictures.