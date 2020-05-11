Batesland woman killed in crash near Scenic

A 29-year-old Batesland woman has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday night near Scenic.

Rae Whirlwind Horse, 29, was killed when the car she was riding in crashed on Highway 44.

The crash, according to the South Dakota Highway patrol, happened when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. Charges are pending against the driver, 28-year-old Orrie Bettelyoun of Batesland.

Whirlwind, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bettleyoun suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Two children (a 1-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy) who were in separate car seats had minor injuries.

