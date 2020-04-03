Basketball, tennis courts and skateboard park in Rapid City closed until further notice

Mayor Steve Allender announced on Friday during his daily press conference the City Parks and Recreation Department is closing basketball and tennis courts in Rapid City's park system along with the New York Street skateboard park.

The closures are in reaction to COVID-19 restrictions against large gatherings of the general public.

The closures will remain in effect until further notice.

Included in the closures are tennis courts in fenced areas such as Parkview Drive, North Middle School, Wilson Park and Quarry Park, and basketball courts in fenced areas at Roosevelt Park and Thompson Park and the New York Street skateboard park. Basketball courts in other City parks will also be closed to public use.

The City's parks and bike path remain open for public use and the public is encouraged to practice social distancing protocols in these areas. Park restrooms, playgrounds and shelters are closed for public use. Several portable toilet facilities have been placed along the bike path and some park areas.

Earlier this week, the Rapid City Area Schools closed their playgrounds as well as Sioux Park Stadium's track and field areas and the adjacent soccer fields to public use.