Barack Obama statue unveiled

The Elk's Theatre was packed this afternoon as people witnessed the unveiling of the President Barack Obama statue.

This is the newest addition to the City of Presidents statues that are downtown.

The creator of the sculpture James Van Nuys was honored at the ceremony for his hard work and dedication.

This is the fourth statue Van Nuys has created for the City of Presidents.

He has been working on this piece for the past two years and says that it took him about five-hundred hours to complete.

With tons of photos to choose from for inspiration, one caught his eye because of how close he was with his daughter.

"I did like the photo that I saw of Obama walking on the stage in his first inaugural with his daughter, and I just thought that it was a nice feel-good kind of piece," says Van Nuys.

The statue will officially be put up on Monday at 9:00 A.M. at the corner of fourth street and St. Joseph Street.