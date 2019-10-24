Bar K-9 a new indoor dog park

Pet owners and their four-legged friends will soon be able to take advantage of a new indoor dog park at the Rushmore Mall.

Planning and zoning approved the park on Thursday. Now it awaits final approval from the legal and finance committee and the City Council in the upcoming weeks.

With more than 42-hundred square feet, Bar K Nine will be located in the former Payless location at the mall.

The dog park will offer not only a social experience for the dogs but also for their owners by offering beer and wine.

Now there are a few rules. Owners will need to check-in at the door and provide their furry-friends' vaccinations records. Dogs will also need to pass a temperament test.

"Indoor spot open area for dogs to come to play. And yet you can have a glass of beer or wine while you're waiting. It's kind of a social time for pets," says the general manager for the mall, Sandy Brockhouse.

Brockhouse says if everything is approved, the indoor park should be open by Dec. 1.