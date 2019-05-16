BankWest Insurance and Trust started a donation drive called "BankWest Wishes for WAVI," to help Working Against Violence Incorporated, or WAVI.

WAVI has been serving the Black Hills area since 1978. They provide a great service to the community by assisting women and children in crisis situations by providing temporary emergency shelter, food, support services and to educate the community on issues involving domestic violence. Last year alone they served over 3,000 clients and with this high volume of people served, they are in constant need of common household items.

"Our mission at BankWest is support and invest in organizations that strengthen our community, so we're excited about this drive and the people we have involved with it working with WAVI, it's a great partnership," said Bryan Lutz, regional president, BankWest, Inc.

BankWest Insurance and Trust hopes to continue this partnership and even is a sponsor to WAVI's Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event on June 26.

"You not only help and support the people's shelter but our clients that are out of the shelter as well," said Kristina Simmons, development director for WAVI. "So we still continue that comprehensive care. We may have a client that comes in and get some toilet paper and food and diapers and so it's important that we have those items on hand so that we can support them."

BankWest Insurance and Trust will be collecting these items from now until June 21, at 333 Tuscany Square, suite 5 in Rapid City.

Household Item Collection Drive

Canned Fruit

Canned Vegetables

Cereal

Hair Conditioner

Pasta

Ramen Noodles

Soup

Strollers and or Umbrella Strollers (New or Gently Used)

Sugar

Trash Bags (13 & 33 Gallon)

Zip-Lock Bags (Quart & Gallon)