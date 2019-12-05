BakeWorks and Suzie Cappa holiday open house

BakeWorks and Suzie Cappa Art Center (both members of the Black Hills Works Family) are inviting the public to their free open house on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In conjunction with Small Business Saturday 2.0, Suzie Cappa will be offering a 20% off discount on art made by Suzie Cappa artists.

There will be free samples of baked goods by BakeWorks as well as hot chocolate and mimosas. Community members who have not yet had the opportunity to visit Suzie Cappa Art Center and BakeWorks are encouraged to enjoy the family-friendly opportunity to learn about the Black Hills Works mission, vision and purpose.