Bags of lunches fill the halls at Open Heart Methodist Church

Open Heart Methodist Church raised about three thousand dollars online in just days to help kids who are now out of school and need lunch.

Though Katie Frooman, a member of the Open Heart Methodist Church, was aiming to collect only $200.

"We are assembling hopefully two hundred and fifty bagged lunches and sandwiches for the kids who are out of school this week," said Frooman.

Volunteers spent the morning bagging lunches. Each bag will have a drink, fruit, cookies, and a sandwich. This is all to help take the stress off of families.

"Hopefully they won't be stressing about having food. I know kids pick up on stress when adults are stressed anyway and I think with the coronavirus and people being in general high anxiety as a populous kids are going to feel it," said Frooman.

Knowing that most of the schools in the area are title one, the church understands the community's needs.

"We just want to make sure kids are fed," said Frooman. "There's a lot of people in our neighborhood in Rapid City that are experiencing food insecurities, even the kids that do get free lunch and free breakfast don't necessarily have dinner or snacks."

Anyone can pick up the lunches at one of their three locations. Knollwood Methodist Church, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, and Open Heart Methodist Church every day between March 16th to the 20th or until they run out.

