Bags of clothes get donated to the school district

The Black Hills Special Services Cooperative teamed up with Plato's Closet and Once Upon a Child to provide clothing for families at no cost.

The bags of clothing retail around 35-thousand dollars.

The organization has a free re-gifting store run through the Rapid City area school district that is located behind Rapid City High School.

Geanne {Genie} McKenna with the organization says she sorts through all the clothing, separating the bags into kids, teens and adults clothing.

McKenna says they offer free clothing, bedding and house ware to families in need all around the area, not just Rapid City.

"Rapid City area school district gives us the location, so we have an old classroom. But it is open to anybody," says McKenna. "I have people who come from neighboring communities also to the store, so its not just open for families of Rapid City area school students."

The organization has been busy preparing families for the new school year. McKenna says they will be open again on Tuesday, September third from 3:30-6 PM.