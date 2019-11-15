BLM proposes 105 parcels for oil and gas lease sale

The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to offer 105 oil and gas lease parcels totaling about 118,200 acres (47,833 hectares) in Wyoming at a quarterly lease sale next March.

In coordination with the state, the BLM is deferring four whole parcels and a portion of one other because they intersect state-designated big game migration corridors.

In addition, the agency says the proposed leases meet recent court-ordered sage grouse protections.

The BLM is accepting public comment period on the proposed lease sale until Dec. 13.

In 2018, the BLM raised nearly $117 million through oil and gas lease sales in Wyoming. Nearly half the revenue was shared with the state.

