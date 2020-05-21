BLM issues a Fire Prevention Order, asks public to 'think before you act'

There is a reason some activities are prohibited on your public lands. They are known to start wildfires that can threaten lives and livelihoods.

The Montana/Dakotas State Office of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) just issued its latest Fire Prevention Order, as a reminder that some actions are against the law.

“By taking some common-sense actions while out hiking, camping, hunting, fishing and four wheeling, you can help prevent human caused wildfires,” said Aaron Thompson, State Fire Management Officer for the BLM Montana/Dakotas.

Examples of prohibited actions include the use of fireworks and exploding targets. Leaving a campfire unattended or discarding smoldering materials like cigarettes is also illegal. Ignoring the Fire Prevention Order can result in citations, fines, or even jail time.

“As May is Wildfire Awareness Month, this is a good reminder that everyone has a role to play in reducing human caused fires. Not only does following these simple rules make sense, but it also helps our firefighters protect lives, the Nation’s infrastructure, and natural resources from unwanted, damaging fire” added Thompson.

The complete Fire Prevention Order is available online at The complete Fire Prevention Order is available here.