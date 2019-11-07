BHSU student creates top 10 hiking trails students should try out

Isabella San Miguel worked in coordination with Professor Dr. Chris McCart to pick the Top 10 hikes close to campus.

McCart leads the outdoor education department at the university, a program that prepares students for professional outdoor careers.

After collaborating and narrowing down choices, San Miguel suggests Iron Creek Arch, Devil's Bathtub, Community Caves, and Eleventh Hour as some of her top picks.

For each hike, she created a list of what to bring and do. For Devil's Bathtub, she suggests bringing a swimsuit and trying out the natural rock slide during the warmer months.

"My favorite one is the Iron Creek Arch and I just remember we were at the top of the arch for hours just hanging out, having fun, conversating. Its been a lot of fun, and that is kind of what I took into account is what ones did I enjoy the most, which ones were maybe more difficult but still enjoyable, and which ones were easy that anyone could do," said San Miguel.

San Miguel said the Top 10 list has been getting traction on social media.

For people looking to go on a hike, she suggests going with someone who has gone on that hike before to know the level of difficulty.