BHSU prepares for fall semester on campus

The South Dakota Board of Regents announced Friday that plans are being made to resume face-to-face teaching at the six public universities and special schools’ system.

Black Hills State University students are finishing the spring semester this week and all summer classes will be held online. The University has also postponed summer camps and conferences through June. Events in July and August are continuing to be evaluated as the COVID-19 situation is monitored.

BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols said that she and others on campus are optimistically looking to the Fall 2020 semester when students will return to campus. Nichols noted that the safety and health of the students will remain a priority and necessary changes will be implemented.

“A group of faculty and staff from across campus are reviewing CDC recommendations and best practices offered by several professional associations so as to develop a sound fall plan for BHSU. We are looking at specific modifications to ensure a successful and safe educational experience for our students,” Nichols said. “We are excited to welcome students back to campus.” She added that some aspects of campus life and the educational experiences may need to be modified moving forward but the university’s commitment to students’ successful education experience remains in place.

Campus officials are making plans guided by safety, science, and the institutions’ educational mission, with a priority to balance the significant value of on-campus teaching and learning with an equal responsibility to protect community health and safety. Recognizing that universities must be prepared to respond quickly to an evolving public health challenge, and that some aspects of a campus experience may look different going forward, BHSU is developing operational details for their institution, academic programs, and community circumstances.

Pandemic planning will continue in the weeks ahead and campus-specific details and protocols to be provided through news releases and on the BHSU website. Fall classes begin Aug. 24. New students will begin registering and have orientation sessions in June and July.