BHSU plans first-ever virtual commencement ceremony

Black Hills State University will honor the Spring 2020 graduating class with a Virtual Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 8 at 4 p.m. Graduates, families, friends and BHSU supporters are invited to virtually attend the ceremony on the BHSU YouTube and Facebook pages.

"We are proud of each one of our graduates for their perseverance and tenacity, given what we’ve been through with the pandemic disrupting their final semester and graduation,” said BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols. “We look forward to recognizing our graduating seniors’ hard work and applauding them for earning their degree from Black Hills State University.”

The virtual ceremony will include comments from Pres. Nichols, a keynote address from U.S. Representative for South Dakota Dusty Johnson, greetings from the Regents, and presentation of the diplomas.

Visit www.BHSU.edu/Class2020 for details about the May 8 Virtual Commencement Ceremony. Also on this webpage, all are invited to submit words of congratulations to the May 2020 graduates.