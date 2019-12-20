BHSU interim president gets permanent appointment

The interim president at Black Hills State University will be made permanent, according to a release from the South Dakota Board of Regents.

Laurie Stenberg Nichols has been the temporary president since July. She replaced Tom Jackson Jr., who moved on to be the president at California’s Humboldt State University. Before that, she was the University of Wyoming’s president for three years.

“I am excited to take a longer and more permanent view of providing leadership to Black Hills State University,” Nichols said. “I appreciate the confidence that the Board of Regents and Executive Director Beran have in me, and I look forward to working with the campus and community to create a positive future for BHSU.”

BHSU is the third largest university in South Dakota.

