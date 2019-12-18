BHSU fundraising campaign nets $45 million, double the goal

Black Hills State University announced it has concluded its largest fundraising campaign in the university’s 136-year history.

The university raised more than $45 million in the five-year campaign. The initial goal was $23 million.

“We quickly found out that anything was indeed possible as we flew by our goal,” said Steve Meeker, vice president for university advancement.

According to a BHSU release, $32 million benefits student scholarships. The remaining money goes toward the annual fund, which is also related to scholarships as well as for donors’ wishes.

“As a result of this campaign, current and future students will receive scholarships to help them attend BHSU, graduate sooner and with less debt,” said Laurie Nichols, interim BHSU president.

The $45 million campaign produced:

• 23,790 gifts from donors supporting BHSU

• 4,699 new donors

• 62 new endowments

• 260 BHSU employee gifts totaling $2,273,817

The funds raised include:

• More than $23 million in estate gifts

• More than $20 million in cash and/or pledges

• $690,000 in gift-in-kinds

