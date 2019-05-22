BHSU President selected to lead a California university

Black Hills State University (BHSU) President Dr. Tom Jackson, Jr., has been selected to serve as President of Humboldt State University (HSU) in Arcata, California.

An interim president will be chosen soon to lead BHSU while the South Dakota Board of Regents commences a national search for the next permanent president at the Spearfish campus.

HSU, a comprehensive public university with nearly 600 faculty members and over 8,500 students, offers 51 majors and 12 graduate programs across three colleges.

Jackson noted that it has been an honor to serve as BHSU President and expressed his sincere appreciation for all faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members for working with him over the last five years. “Black Hills State University is a special place with exceptional educational opportunities,” Jackson said. “The Spirit of the Hills that I discovered when I first came to this region makes BHSU a unique place filled with possibilities. The people on campus and in the community are truly inspiring to our students. It has been gratifying to get to know BHSU alumni and students. You are what makes this University special, and your commitment to BHSU will ensure it remains strong well into the future.”

Prior to accepting the presidency at BHSU, Jackson held leadership roles at other universities, including vice president for student affairs at the University of Louisville, vice president for student affairs at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, dean of students at McMurry University, director of the Student Activities Center at the University of Texas-El Paso, academic development specialist at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, area coordinator at the University of Southern California, and assistant director of residence life at St. Mary’s University (San Antonio). He was also president of the American College Personnel Association in 2009-10, serving as the elected CEO and spokesperson for 8,500 student development professionals from 27 countries and 1,300 institutions.

Jackson placed a priority on strengthening collaborations with all higher learning institutions in the West River region, including the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, the area Tribal Colleges, Western Dakota Technical Institute, Chadron State College, and National American University.