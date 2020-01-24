BHNF prescribed burn planned for Victoria Project

The Mystic Ranger District on the Black Hills National Forest is planning to ignite up to 600 acres on the Victoria Project beginning on Monday, Jan. 27, weather pending. This project may last up to two weeks.

Smoke will be visible for several miles and could impact surrounding areas. Crews have been preparing to implement the project to meet management objectives for several years.

The Victoria Project area is located approximately 5 miles west of Rapid City off of Victoria Lake Road.

Broadcast burns are applications of fire to fuels, under specified environmental conditions, that allow fire to be confined to a predetermined area, and produces the fire behavior and fire characteristics required to attain planned fire treatment and resource management objectives.

The U.S. Forest Service conducts broadcast burns in an effort of reducing hazardous fuels and/or to improve wildlife habitat and forest health. Certain criteria has to be met in order for a broadcast burn to take place, including smoke dispersal conditions, weather, adequate staffing and fuel moisture. These are all outlined in a burn plan, that is thoroughly reviewed before implementation.

For more information on Black Hills National Forest prescribed fires,