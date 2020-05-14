BHNF fire lookout towers closed to the public, will remain staffed

To minimize the impact and spread of COVID-19, Black Hills National Forest’s five fire lookout towers will be staffed but closed to the public this summer.

Each lookout tower has a sign at the base of the lookout steps to notify the public the tower is closed to visitors.

The Forest Service will be staffed at fire lookout towers to aid in the suppression of wildfires. In addition, staff with the Forest Service will have other public service responsibilities and follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health and safety guidelines.

Preventing the spread of COVID-19 among our first responders and communities is an important addition to our focus on safety this year.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, you can visit their website.