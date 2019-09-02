Make sure to license, microchip pets

School is back in session and while students are getting everything in order, now's also a good time to get your fur babies in order.

Pennington County licenses for animals are due in November and is required annually for all pets.

The process ranges from $5 to $16, depending on what type of animal.

The executive director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills shares why pets should be licensed and what's the easiest way to locate a lost pet.

"It's important to get that done," Jerry Steinley said, "You get your animal licensed and that's the best way to get them home again. If they get away stray and they're down here, we look at the license and we look it up and get them back to you. Another way to get them home is microchip. That is by far the easiest way to establish ownership of the animal, plus we could quickly scan it, look up the microchip, pick up the phone and you could come to pick up your pet."

For more information on licensing and micro-chipping contact the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

