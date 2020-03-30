BH Area Community Foundation has new food distribution list

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - The Black Hills Area Community Foundation continues to get meals to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday, the foundation released a new food distribution list. The list is quite extensive. (Click on this link for what is available in your area). Areas include:
• Belle Fourche
• Black Hawk
• Box Elder
• Buffalo
• Custer
• Edgemont
• Ellsworth AFB
• Hermosa
• Hill City
• Hot Springs
• Keystone
• Lead/Deadwood
• Lemmon
• Newell Area (Nisland, Vale and Newell)
• New Underwood
• Oglala Lakota County
• Piedmont
• Rapid City
• Spearfish
• Sturgis
• Wall
• Whitewood