Axe throwing activity comes to the Black Hills

It's a trendy sport and it's now available in Rapid City, Axe throwing.

Axe it Out opened just 2 weeks ago in the strip mall between Pet Smart and Kohl's, north of interstate 90.

You can come in and compete with friends, or just blow off some steam.

It's the kind of sport you don't need any experience, owner and "axe-pert" Jeremy Boehrns says he's there to help train on site and get people throwing.

Boehrns said "I usually get people to stick it before i send them on their way, but just come in and try it. The axe isn't going to hurt you if you respect it. We don't use rubber handles we use wood handles so we don't get the bounce back like some people have seen in videos. If you like to have fun and if you're a competitive person, then you will love it here and you will get addicted."

Alcoholic drinks will be available starting in July with a limit of one drink, per hour to those throwing axes.