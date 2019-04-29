Avengers franchise sparks youth interest in comics

Grossing $1.2 billion dollars worldwide on opening weekend, Avengers: Endgame is not only pushing people to the movies.

It's leading them to the comic book store.

Avengers: Endgame marks the end of Marvel's 11-year movie franchise called the Infinity Saga, but it's not the end for comic books.

Heroes and Villains co-owner Nathan Harding says Endgame is not the sole reason more customers have come into his store.

He believes it's the whole Marvel Characters Universe.

He's also noticed a bigger age range of people collecting comics, especially youth.

Nathan Harding, co-owner, Heroes and Villains, says, "Seeing some of these younger generations getting some of these comics and being really interested in the storylines, just waiting for that next issue, it's really cool to see through here. Kids come in with their parents hoping that their comic came in this week and oh no, they have to wait one more week. It's nice to see. We have eight-year-olds picking up and reading some of this stuff."

This portion of the Avengers storyline is finished, but Harding hopes new characters will spark people's interests in comics.

Heroes and Villains will also be giving away free comic books this Saturday at 10 A.M.