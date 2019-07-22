Automated weather system goes down, flights get canceled

An automated weather observation station at the Rapid City Airport failed on Sunday and caused the cancellation of flights into the area.

The Automated Surface Observing System, or ASOS, went offline on Sunday morning. The system sends an array of weather data directly to pilots in the air so they know what conditions are on the runway.

"It's basically a robot at the airport that constantly takes observations -- temperature, dew point, wind, pressure -- that help the pilots know what's going on at center field," said the National Weather Service's Rapid City Meteorologist in Charge Dave Hintz.

There are trained weather observers in the control tower who can assist the pilots if the ASOS goes down but after 10 p.m. the tower at the airport shuts down. On Sunday, United Airlines canceled flights that were scheduled to land after 10 p.m. A technician who usually services the automated system determined that the system failure needed additional expertise.

"Once the tech got out there (on Sunday) he determined that the problem was with the master power switch which is a little bit more in depth," than he usually deals with, said Hintz. " We needed a certified electrician to handle that issue."

Hintz said the system was restored on Monday. Flights into and out of the airport were back to normal.