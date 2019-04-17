Autism Society of the Black Hills to hold annual 5k

The Autism Society of the Black Hills will be holding their Annual Uniquely 5k Saturday, April 29, 2019.

With April being Autism Awareness Month, this event is held to spread awareness and education about autism to the community.

According to the Society, 1 and 59 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with the singing of the National Anthem. Participants either run or walk to Sioux Park and back to Founders Park. There are a variety of different activities along the path like bubble stations and people handing out illumination gear like glow sticks.

"I think the more awareness we spread starts opening up pathways for more acception and being acceptant of others is the main goal that I have right now," said Amber Adams, president of the Autism Society of the Black Hills.

You can register online here or the day of the event starting at 6:30 p.m. It's $25 for adults and $10 for children. All proceeds go back to the Autism Society of the Black Hills for their Summer Exploring Sports Programs.