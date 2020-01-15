Authorities charge man with killing wife, 3 children, dog

Authorities in Florida have charged a man with killing his wife, three young children and dog in an affluent suburb near Walt Disney World.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said at news conference Wednesday that Anthony Todt faces homicide charges for the deaths of his wife, Megan, and their three children whose ages ranged from 4 to 13.

The sheriff says that Todt confessed to the slayings and was cooperating with detectives.

The bodies were discovered Monday in Celebration, an affluent community located near Disney World.

Deputies were called to the house to assist federal agents who had an arrest warrant for Todt that originated in Connecticut, where he and his wife owned a physical therapy business, WESH reported.

The family have lived on and off in Florida and Connecticut.

