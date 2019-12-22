Australia’s leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologized for taking a family vacation in Hawaii as deadly bushfires rage across several states, destroying homes and claiming the lives of two volunteer firefighters.

Morrison cut short a vacation with his wife and adult children amid public anger at his absence during a national crisis.

He arrived home Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, he spoke to reporters while visiting the headquarters of the Rural Fire Service in Sydney.

He said that with “the benefit of hindsight, we would have made different decisions.”

He also rejected criticism that his government has not done enough to fight climate change, which has been cited as a major factor in the fires.

