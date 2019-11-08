Audio booth important for making local media available to the vision impaired

A new audio recording booth at the Rapid City Public Library gives volunteers an opportunity to record audio books and other media for the vision impaired members of our community.

Local magazines, books, and newspapers will be some of the points of emphasis.

"It's important because a lot of our audio books that are available now are by national publishers, so it's up to the state libraries and local volunteers to really focus on the local materials that would interest people her," said Laurinda Tapper, Public Relations Coordinator for the Rapid City Public Library.

This new booth is about a month old and there are similar recording rooms at libraries in both Brookings and Pierre.