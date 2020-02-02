Auctioneers compete at the Black Hills Stock Show

With about 30 auctioneers from across the state, the Black Hills Stock Show bid calling contest drew crowds.

"For me, it's catching bids from the audience, seeing everybody want that item," said Ted Petrak, South Dakota Auctioneers Association.

They were judged based on appearance, eye contact, and how they sound.

"There are three or four schools in the upper mid-west from Iowa to Montana to Minnesota where you can take a two or three week course and practice a lot," Petrak said.

It's not just livestock, the competing auctioneers each brought three personal items to sell from guitars to hats.

"It's an opportunity for those guys to step up and prove what they can do, it's no different from playing football, basketball, or whatever, it's a competition for them to find out who's the best," said Bob Mills, cattleman.

Bob Mills has been going to the stock show since we was eight years old.

"Be a coming, get out here, I'll tell you what it's fun," Mills said.

The top five auctioneers advanced to the finals with three winners receiving buckles, plaques, and cash.