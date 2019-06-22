9 killed after twin-engine skydiving aircraft crashes on Oahu’s North Shore

Nine people were killed Friday night when a twin-engine skydiving aircraft crashed on Oahu’s North Shore shortly after takeoff and then erupted in flames.

Authorities said the crash happened at Dillingham Airfield. (Source: JT Gray)

There were no survivors.

The aircraft ― a Beechcraft 65 King Air operated by the Oahu Parachute Center ― crashed about 6:30 p.m. at the Dillingham Airfield. Of the nine killed, three were customers and six were employees.

State Transportation Department officials said the FAA and NTSB will be investigating the crash.

“We are mourning this terrible tragedy," DOT Director Jade Butay told reporters Friday night.

"During this difficult time we want to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the flight crew and passengers.”

When firefighters arrived at the airfield, they found the wreckage of the craft fully engulfed in flames. Photos from the area showed smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

“We saw big smoke. We saw big fire, firemen trying to put it out. Crazy,” said witness Justin Kepa.

About an hour after the crash, a somber Fire Chief Manuel Neves told reporters: “Right now, the initial report is that there were nine souls on board. There are no survivors."

He said that family members of those on board the aircraft were on the ground when the crash happened and may have seen the plane go down.

“It is very difficult. In my 40 years as a firefighter here in Hawaii, this is the most tragic aircraft incident we’ve had," Neves said. “We had some helicopters with the military, but this is a civilian plane with that many people on board.”

Hawaii News Now spoke to a skydiver who’s been a volunteer instructor, and who raced to the scene after hearing about the crash.

On board the craft, he said, were three students, five skydivers and the pilot.

On Twitter on Friday night, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he was following developments on the crash.

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims,” he wrote.

All nine on the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene, Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said. The Medical Examiner’s Office was responding.

Neves said firefighters worked Friday night to secure the debris field ― a relatively small area that covered about 50 feet by 50 feet.

The Dillingham Airfield will be closed indefinitely, the state said.

The crash is one of the deadliest for a civilian airplane in Hawaii’s modern history.

Eleven skydivers were killed in December 1981 when the twin-engine Beechcraft they were in crashed into Pearl Harbor. The skydivers were planning to parachute into Aloha Stadium.

In 1992, nine people were killed when a tour aircraft that took off from Hilo Airport slammed into mountainous terrain at Haleakala, according to NTSB records.

And eight people were killed in 1987 when a Molokai-bound air taxi crashed into the water.

More recently, five people were killed in 2016 when a Cessna 182H crashed at Port Allen Airport on Kauai. The NTSB concluded that engine power loss contributed to the crash.

That same year, two military helicopters crashed off Haleiwa. Twelve Marines died in the crash.

